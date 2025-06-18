Join IBM this June at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2025 in Sydney to explore how Agentic AI can elevate your business strategy by boosting productivity and driving smarter decision-making.
From Potential to Production – Enhancing Student Interactions with GenAI at UoA
Join University of Auckland (UoA) and IBM to examine how you can move from experimentation to execution and ensure your GenAI programs deliver meaningful, measurable impact. We’ll guide you through a case study of UoA’s GenAI assistant, from PoC to full-scale production. It explores the foundations needed for GenAI success, applicable across any industry: an enterprise-ready technology platform, a mature AI operations lifecycle, and strong regulatory guardrails. Learn how these solutions safeguard a GenAI assistant serving over 50,000 users to deliver a more efficient business, at scale.
Speakers:
Massimiliano Berimballi, AI Conversation Designer, University of Auckland Sherry Yu, Generative AI Lead Engineer, IBM A/NZ
Room: Pyrmont Theatre | Duration: 30 mins
Accelerating Business Productivity from Agentic AI
What role will agentic AI play in driving your productivity gains and delivering true business value? Many organisations are grappling with the potential of AI, eager to optimise business processes but struggling to achieve tangible returns on investment. As AI agents emerge, integrating them into your business processes becomes essential for growth. But, where do you begin? Exchange strategies and experiences with peers in this interactive roundtable on how to develop and scale AI agents, tackle AI risks such as accuracy and bias, and understand how these innovations will affect your business.
Speakers:
Michal Chorev, Trustworthy AI Lead, IBM A/NZ
Adam Makarucha, Client Engineering Market Leader, IBM A/NZ
Ian Godsell, Technical Sales Leader - Data, AI and Automation, IBM A/NZ
Location: TBA | Duration: 1 hour
Planning in the Age of AI: Smarter, Faster, More Agile Planning and Analysis
Discover how leading enterprises are transforming financial planning with AI-driven automation, predictive insights, and dynamic decision-making. In this session, we’ll share best practices and real-world use cases of clients leveraging IBM Planning Analytics to streamline forecasting, enhance agility, and gain a competitive edge. We’ll explore the latest advancements in Agentic AI; intelligent assistants that proactively analyse data, detect outliers, and recommend next steps, empowering finance teams to operate with greater speed and precision.
Speakers:
Kevin Jessop, Lead Solutions Specialist - Performance Management, IBM A/NZ
Location: Theatre 2 | Duration: 20 mins
Play, Build, Automate: Live AI Agent Demo with watsonx Orchestrate
Get ready for a high-energy, action-packed session that brings AI agents to life. Build and deploy a fully functional AI agent in minutes using IBM watsonx Orchestrate. Learn how to:
Speakers:
Nicholas Renotte, Head of AI Developer Advocacy, IBM A/NZ
Location: Theatre 2 | Duration: 20 mins
