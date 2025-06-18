IBM at Gartner Data and Analytics Summit

17 – 18 June 2025
Sydney, Australia

 

 

 

 

 

IBM Gartner Data and Analytics Summit Sydney

Join IBM this June at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2025 in Sydney to explore how Agentic AI can elevate your business strategy by boosting productivity and driving smarter decision-making.

Discover how IBM’s Agentic AI and assistants empower your workforce to focus on high-value tasks by delivering exceptional customer experiences and lowering operational costs.
Agenda
Tuesday, 17 June @ 11:15 am Solution Provider Session (SPS)

From Potential to Production – Enhancing Student Interactions with GenAI at UoA

Join University of Auckland (UoA) and IBM to examine how you can move from experimentation to execution and ensure your GenAI programs deliver meaningful, measurable impact. We’ll guide you through a case study of UoA’s GenAI assistant, from PoC to full-scale production. It explores the foundations needed for GenAI success, applicable across any industry: an enterprise-ready technology platform, a mature AI operations lifecycle, and strong regulatory guardrails. Learn how these solutions safeguard a GenAI assistant serving over 50,000 users to deliver a more efficient business, at scale.

Speakers:

Massimiliano Berimballi, AI Conversation Designer, University of Auckland Sherry Yu, Generative AI Lead Engineer, IBM A/NZ

Room: Pyrmont Theatre | Duration: 30 mins
Tuesday, 17 June @ 12:45pm Invitation Only VIP Roundtable

Accelerating Business Productivity from Agentic AI

What role will agentic AI play in driving your productivity gains and delivering true business value? Many organisations are grappling with the potential of AI, eager to optimise business processes but struggling to achieve tangible returns on investment. As AI agents emerge, integrating them into your business processes becomes essential for growth. But, where do you begin? Exchange strategies and experiences with peers in this interactive roundtable on how to develop and scale AI agents, tackle AI risks such as accuracy and bias, and understand how these innovations will affect your business.

Speakers:

Michal Chorev, Trustworthy AI Lead, IBM A/NZ
Adam Makarucha, Client Engineering Market Leader, IBM A/NZ
Ian Godsell, Technical Sales Leader - Data, AI and Automation, IBM A/NZ

Location: TBA | Duration: 1 hour
Wednesday, 18 June @ 12:30pm ITxpo Stage Theatre Session

Planning in the Age of AI: Smarter, Faster, More Agile Planning and Analysis

Discover how leading enterprises are transforming financial planning with AI-driven automation, predictive insights, and dynamic decision-making. In this session, we’ll share best practices and real-world use cases of clients leveraging IBM Planning Analytics to streamline forecasting, enhance agility, and gain a competitive edge. We’ll explore the latest advancements in Agentic AI; intelligent assistants that proactively analyse data, detect outliers, and recommend next steps, empowering finance teams to operate with greater speed and precision.

Speakers:

Kevin Jessop, Lead Solutions Specialist - Performance Management, IBM A/NZ

Location: Theatre 2 | Duration: 20 mins
Wednesday, 18 June @ 1:20pm ITxpo Stage Theatre Session

Play, Build, Automate: Live AI Agent Demo with watsonx Orchestrate

Get ready for a high-energy, action-packed session that brings AI agents to life. Build and deploy a fully functional AI agent in minutes using IBM watsonx Orchestrate. Learn how to:

  • Create a domain-specific agent in minutes.
  • Explore our pre-built agents for Sales, Procurement, and HR, which integrate seamlessly with 80+ enterprise tools your teams already use.
  • Manage multiple agents through a centralised chat interface, automating even the most complex workflows.
  • Discover proven strategies to boost productivity and ROI without long development cycles or heavy IT demands.

    Whether you’re starting out or scaling your automation, this session will inspire and equip you to build your own AI agents confidently.

Speakers:

Nicholas Renotte, Head of AI Developer Advocacy, IBM A/NZ

Location: Theatre 2 | Duration: 20 mins
Explore demos at Gartner Unlock productivity with AI agents

A single solution to orchestrate AI agents, assistants and workflows across your business

 Explore watsonx Orchestrate The only AI Studio you need

A one-stop, integrated, end- to-end AI development studio

 Explore watsonx.ai Your AI. Your rules.

Direct, manage and monitor your AI using a single toolkit to speed responsible, transparent, explainable AI

 Explore watsonx.governance Strategy isn’t static

Get AI-infused integrated business planning

 Explore Planning Analytics Secure your data for AI

Secure critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives

 Explore Guardium Ensure governance & scale for structured & unstructured data

The only hybrid, open data lakehouse for enterprise AI and analytics

 Explore watsonx.data
Speakers Massimiliano Berimballi

AI Conversation Designer, University of Auckland

 Sherry Yu

Generative AI Lead Engineer, IBM A/NZ

 Michal Chorev

Trustworthy AI Lead, IBM A/NZ

 Adam Makarucha

Client Engineering Market Leader, IBM A/NZ

 Ian Godsell

Technical Sales Leader - Data, AI and Automation, IBM A/NZ

 Kevin Jessop

Lead Solutions Specialist - Performance Management, IBM A/NZ

Nicholas Renotte

Head of AI Developer Advocacy, IBM A/NZ

