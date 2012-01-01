Being an intern at IBM is no small feat. From day one, you'll be involved in awesome projects, all while making big contributions. Are you ready?
Get top tips on how to secure an internship from former IBM interns.
Hear from three IBMers sharing their projects, favourite moments, and skills that transferred from high school and college to their IBM internship.
From experiences about projects to stories about workplace culture — hear from our interns first-hand.
We aspire to make a lasting, positive impact on the world in business ethics, the environment, and the communities in which we work and live in.
We actively support initiatives like Call for Code that bring technology to communities in need. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging, where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Not only has IBM pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030, our IBMers have also committed to achieve a minimum of 40 hours of personal learning every year through our skills programs.