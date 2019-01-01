Cybersecurity is a critical business concern from the front line of information technology all the way to the C-suite. Attacks can disrupt operations, fracture supply chains and diminish customer confidence—finding the right balance between organizational defense and business growth is tricky at best.
IBM Security® helps fortify the world’s largest enterprises and governments with an integrated portfolio of security products and services. Backed by world-renowned IBM Security® X-Force® research, our AI-supported solutions enable organizations to anticipate threats, protect data as it moves, and respond with both speed and precision—without holding back business innovation.
Get insights from real breaches in the Cost of a Data Breach report.
What challenges are SOC teams facing? Explore the findings
The global average total cost of a data breach is USD 4.35 million.¹
It takes 277 days on average to identify and contain a breach.1
IoT malware activity surged by 3,000% from Q3 2019 to Q4 2020.2
Use the attacker's point of view to discover exposures, regain control and close the advantage attackers have over defenders. IBM’s unique blend of human intelligence, machine-based visibility and automation can help you accurately map attack surfaces and prioritize risk exposure.
Using an integrated threat detection and response portfolio can accelerate your SOC team’s ability to hunt threats, work with precision and improve response speed (from days and hours to minutes to seconds). IBM’s intelligent platform classifies threats, scores potential hazards and then address the most important ones first.
IBM data security and compliance technologies work on all platforms, which allows them to protect data, applications and services deployed across hybrid cloud environments. IBM tools help simplify and streamline both data security and compliance.
United Family Healthcare prioritizes threat protection and regulatory compliance with IBM Security QRadar SIEM.
Speeding up threat remediation by integrating data, analyzing logs and prioritizing incidents.
Quickly detecting breaches is the key to recovering from intrusion.
Run your business in the cloud and on premises with visibility and security analytics built to rapidly investigate and prioritize critical threats.
Secure endpoints from cyberattacks, detect anomalous behavior and remediate in near real time.
Manage and protect your mobile workforce with a unified endpoint management solution.