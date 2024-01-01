The Granite 3.2 8B Instruct and Granite 3.2 2B Instruct offer experimental chain-of-thought reasoning capabilities that significantly improve their ability to follow complex instructions with no sacrifice to general performance. The reasoning process can be toggled on and off, allowing for efficient use of computing resources.

When combined with IBM’s inference scaling techniques, Granite 3.2 8B Instruct’s extended thought process enables it to meet or exceed the reasoning performance of much larger models, including GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet.