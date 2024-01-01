Granite is IBM's suite of generative AI models that provides enterprise control and customization through accessible model weights and architectures.
The Granite 3.2 8B Instruct and Granite 3.2 2B Instruct offer experimental chain-of-thought reasoning capabilities that significantly improve their ability to follow complex instructions with no sacrifice to general performance. The reasoning process can be toggled on and off, allowing for efficient use of computing resources.
When combined with IBM’s inference scaling techniques, Granite 3.2 8B Instruct’s extended thought process enables it to meet or exceed the reasoning performance of much larger models, including GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet.
Parameters
2B, 8B Dense
Training Data
Web data +
Synthetic data +
Publicly available datasets with
permissible licenses
Input Modalities
Multilingual Text and Image
Output Modalities
Multilingual Text and Code
Contenxt Length
128k
Training Tokens
Up to 12T tokens
Knowledge Cutoff
April 2024
Our largest dense model has 8 billion parameters, and our smallest MoE model has an activated parameter count of 400 million, enabling hosting, or even fine-tuning, on more limited compute resources.
The latest additions to the Granite Timeseries model family, Granite-Timeseries-TTM-R2.1, expand TTM’s forecasting capabilities to include daily and weekly predictions in addition to the minutely and hourly forecasting tasks already supported by prior TTM models.
Our new multimodal model, Granite Vision 3.2 2B, was developed with a particular focus on document understanding, on which it matches the performance prominent open models 5 times its size.
The Granite 3.2 8B Instruct and Granite 3.2 2B Instruct offer experimental chain-of-thought reasoning capabilities that significantly improve their ability to follow complex instructions with no sacrifice to general performance. The reasoning process can be toggled on and off, allowing for efficient use of computing resources.
We’re introducing new model sizes for Granite Guardian 3.2, including a variant derived from our 3B-A800M mixture of experts (MoE) language model. The new models offer increased efficiency with minimal loss in performance.
We’re introducing new model sizes for Granite Guardian 3.2, including a variant derived from our 3B-A800M mixture of experts (MoE) language model. The new models offer increased efficiency with minimal loss in performance.
Comparison of pre- and post-reasoning performance on general academic performance benchmarks
Comparison on benchmarks that measure performance on document understanding tasks