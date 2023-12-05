Home Architectures Hybrid The IBM Maturity Model for GenAI Adoption The IBM Maturity Model for GenAI Adoption
IBM Generative AI reference architectures
Overview

In 2020 (with further updates in 2021), IBM introduced the AI maturity framework for enterprise applications with 7 dimensions.

With the advent of GenAI, we have aligned the IBM GenAI Architecture with an "IBM Maturity Model for GenAI Adoption":

Phase

Characteristics

Recommendations

1
  • Consume generic models
  • Unpredictable and reactive approach
  • Localized efforts
  • Limited understanding
  • Develop basic awareness
  • Initiate pilot projects

2
  • Fit-for-purpose models on primary Gen AI env.
  • Inconsistent processes
  • Initial documentation
  • Recognizing data quality needs
  • Establish centralized strategy
  • Basic training
  • Evaluate data standards

3
  • Leverage enterprise-wide data on Gen AI env.
  • Organization-wide standards
  • Established governance
  • Focus on ethics
  • Enhance collaboration
  • Address GenAI challenges
  • Continuous feedback mechanisms

4
  • Run and infer Gen AI models to scale compute/costs
  • Active metrics tracking
  • Quantitative evaluation
  • Data-driven decision-making
  • Advanced analytics
  • Link to business objectives
  • Robust risk management

5
  • Build & use models cross env. securely at optimal costs
  • Continuous refinement
  • Established feedback loops
  • Proactive approach
  • Foster innovation
  • Engage with experts
  • Review governance framework
GenAI Capabilities Mapped to the Capability Model

Here's how the IBM GenAI Architecture Capability Model maps to this maturity model:

Phase

GenAI Capabilities

Governance Maturity

1
  • GenAI Resources: Hardware and platform basics.
  • Basic Data Management: Initial storage and management of data.

No AI lifecycle governance

2
  • Model Hub: Basic model importing and data importing capabilities.
  • Supporting Capabilities: Basic IT operations for GenAI.
  • Initial steps in GenAI Application Development: Beginning to tune foundational models.

Some AI policies available to guide AI lifecycle

3
  • Model Hosting: Deployment of models as API services, and Model Access Policy Management.
  • Model Customization: Introduction to tuning and training models for specific needs.
  • GenAI Tuning: Basic customization using Prompt Engineering and Model Fine-tuning.

Common set of metrics to govern AI lifecycle

4
  • Model Governance: Addressing risks like bias introduction, regulatory and compliance adherence.
  • Model Monitoring: Real-time monitoring capabilities including Bias Detection and HAP Detection.
  • GenAI Application Capabilities: Incorporating advanced features like Orchestration and Intent Detection.

Automated validation and monitoring

5
  • Advanced Model Customization: Employing cloud platforms for dynamic needs.
  • Prompt Monitoring and Security: Ensuring models are protected from advanced threats.
  • Advanced GenAI Tuning: Thoroughly customizing models to enterprise-specific jargon and processes.
  • Advanced GenAI Application Development: Full-feature generative AI application development and potential model creation from scratch.

Fully automated AI lifecycle governance
Contributors

Mihai Criveti, Wissam DibChris Kirby

Updated: December 5, 2023