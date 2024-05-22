The future of AI is open
Welcome to the age of value creation with AI. But a technology is only as valuable as the ecosystem it enables. Enterprises seeking to incorporate generative AI into their workflows face challenges when it comes to inferencing costs, trustworthiness of AI, energy efficiency, portability, and being able to use enterprise data effectively and securely. Addressing these challenges requires not only innovation but also the right type of AI business strategy—one built on the collective power of an open, healthy AI community. Join Darío Gil, IBM SVP and Director of Research, to learn about the latest technologies from IBM designed to scale enterprise AI and unpack what a winning AI business strategy looks like.

Speakers:

o   Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research, IBM
Featured resource IBM Granite The Granite family of foundation models are open source AI that are helping to drive the future of business. Explore the latest open innovations
Explore more keynote resources InstructLab
Learn about InstructLab, a new community-based approach to build truly open-source LLMs.
 Learn more Business insights from the IBM Institute for Business Value

Explore research-based, data driven insights to help make smarter decisions and more informed technology investments. Learn about emerging trends, challenges and strategies within the realm of tech advancements and their implications for business environments.

 Explore expert insights
Scaling your business with AI and hybrid cloud

The time for widespread business adoption of generative AI has come. Understand from leaders why the right combination of breakthrough technologies and expertise is the key to creating unique business value from AI today.

Build the architecture your AI needs: Hybrid cloud designed with and for generative AI

How can you use available data—set to grow over 250% in the next 5 years as generative AI proliferates—to train AI, while prioritizing governance and security? Learn how organizations are combining data and AI platform watsonx with Red Hat® OpenShift® and IBM infrastructure solutions to govern and secure both their data and AI models without compromising performance.
The era of AI-powered automation

Learn how IBM’s next-generation generative AI-driven insights and AI-powered automation capabilities can help you address this challenge by simplifying and optimizing all your business technology for maximum impact.

