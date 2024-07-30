Transform your IT spend with AI

When it comes to IT, where do you invest? Declan Coombs, Cloud & Technology Advisory Partner at IBM, shows how FinOps and AI can help empower teams to make better decisions.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Watch the Think 2024 keynote replays of the top business and tech minds and learn how to scale AI across your enterprise.