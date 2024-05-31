Scale your personal touch with AI Let’s lean into how can AI allow your organization and employees show up as more empathetic and more human. Rethink home

AI is just the latest disruptor and like everything else, CHRO’s and leaders are trying to figure out how to embrace it. It allows us to scale that personal touch and to be more human, where it matters most. Monika Means VP, Senior Partner & Service Line Leader IBM

Featured resource Put AI to work in talent transformation Generative AI is changing the way we define work and creating new opportunities in human resources, career development and employee experience. Learn how to prepare for your organization’s transformation. Download the guidebook

More in talent transform use cases Personalize upskilling with AI What if you could use data, automation and AI to make evidence-based recommendations to upskill your employees? Transform recruiting with AI How do you replace the person who just left your organization instead of the person you hired years ago?

AI insights, delivered. Sign up for our newsletter. Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox. Subscribe today

How IBM can help Build the future of your business with AI Explore AI solutions Accelerate AI for business adoption Request an AI strategy briefing