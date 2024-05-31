Transform customer self-service with AI
Abstract representation of organized systems
Simplify your customer self-service

Virtual assistants powered with generative AI can act as a router between your investments and the customer, guiding them to the right answer. Generative AI is more capable than humans to provide succinct, applicable, personalized answers, which is what your customers expect.
Rethink home
When consumers interact with brands, they face a very disparate digital experience. They’ve got all these doors they can go through as they try to find the right answer. You really want to present them with a single door, that is always going to take them to the right outcome. Robert Yates Distinguished Engineer IBM
Featured resource Put AI to work in customer service Customer service is the #1 generative AI investment priority for CEOs surveyed. Today’s customers demand superior service and AI can help you deliver. Download the guidebook
More in customer service
Transform customer service with AI

For the first time, generative AI is making it possible for customer service to be scalable and human-centered.
Transform your contact center with AI

Think of your call center as not just a cost center, but an engagement center that builds relationships with customers.

Improve your agent experience with AI

Generative AI can unlock the desire to connect and problem-solve.

You may also like Explore all Think videos AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.

 Explore the curriculum Think 2024 on demand

Watch the Think 2024 keynote replays of the top business and tech minds and learn how to scale AI across your enterprise.

 Explore the replays