Five recommendations for federal agencies to use the cloud to accelerate modernization

One of the most distinguishing things about our federal government is its broad scope of services. No other institution is responsible for doing so much for so many, so quickly, in an ever-changing landscape. No other institution must respond simultaneously to such a breadth of challenges that have only been amplified over the last few years.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, many federal agencies kicked their digital transformations into high gear to help enhance public services, embrace a remote workforce and better secure data with trust and transparency. While positive momentum on modernization grows, so does external pressure as citizen expectations rise and new threats multiply.
However, it’s difficult for federal agencies to harness the potential of technology and data within a legacy IT infrastructure that struggles with data fragmentation, a lack of interoperability and vulnerability to cyber attacks. Uneven budget cycles and challenges focusing dollars on modernization compound these factors.
The US government’s IT modernization efforts are still lagging, especially when considering the improved productivity, speed and lowered risk that cloud computing offers to help address the security and citizen service challenges impacting trust in government today.
Congress and successive administrations have acknowledged these challenges with mandates like the recent Customer Service Executive Order. Last year’s Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (P.L. 117-260), the recently released National Cybersecurity Strategy and the federal zero trust mandate require agencies to prioritize system and data security.
IBM has built a diverse ecosystem of partners to help government effectively use the cloud to address these challenges. Bringing government solutions derived from an ecosystem of partners is critical because no single IT provider can solve today’s government challenges alone. We continually evolve our partner ecosystem in response to public sector challenges, bringing forward collaborative teams from a full spectrum of industry players from global cloud service providers to small businesses.
IBM looks forward to continuing to expand our collaborations within our partner ecosystem to support the digital transformation of government even better through connectivity, partnerships and open technologies. Success is a team sport. We are confident that working together as a collaborative ecosystem of partners, there is no challenge to which we cannot rise together.