Intelligent automation (IA) is pervasive across all industries to streamline processes and create efficiencies that provide more accuracy, faster response time and higher-quality product. Here are a few examples:

Real estate

In the real estate industry, IA provides the first line of response to interested buyers. Bots use intelligent automation to provide faster, more consistent responses and engage buyers before involving a representative. Bots are also used to value properties by comparing similar homes and create an average of sales to prescribe the optimal selling price.

Bots forecast loan default, using machine learning and data analytics to create models that predict risk. In addition, RPA can automate the loan approval process and help reduce human bias.

Production

In a production environment, RPA streamlines business operations and reduces the risk of error by automating repetitive tasks and processes, including anything from back-office parts inventory management to the assembly line. RPA can also be used to anticipate inventory using data analytics to evaluate existing inventory usage rates and collate that information to generate a recommendation.

A production environment — or any environment that relies on vendor relationships — can benefit from IA to analyze and select vendors. IA employs OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to gather and analyze data from multiple inputs in different formats and uses data analytics to compare vendor capabilities, reliability and compare pricing.

Intelligent automation (IA) trends and future direction

The future of IA is boundless. An example of new technology being developed that uses IA to provide greater value to our daily interactions with technology is cognitive automation. Cognitive automation is a progression of IA that uses large amounts of data, connected tools, diagnostics and predictive analytics to create solutions that mimic human behavior. Using natural language processing (NLP), image recognition, neural networks, deep learning and other tools, cognitive automation attempts to mimic more human behavior, including emotional reactions and other natural human interactions. An example of cognitive automation in use is the adoption of robotics to supplement patient care in nursing homes and hospitals.

Hyperautomation takes IA to the next level, automating as many processes and applications as possible, using tools such as business process management to standardize the approach to automation across the organization and create even greater business value.

