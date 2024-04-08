Product lifecycle management for data-driven organizations

In a world where every company is now a technology company, all enterprises must become well-versed in managing their digital products to remain competitive. In other words, they need a robust digital product lifecycle management (PLM) strategy. PLM delivers value by standardizing product-related processes, from ideation to product development to go-to-market to enhancements and maintenance. This ensures a modern customer experience. The key foundation of a strong PLM strategy is healthy and orderly product data, but data management is where enterprises struggle the most. To take advantage of new technologies such as AI for product innovation, it is crucial that enterprises have well-organized and managed data assets.

Gartner has estimated that 80% of organizations fail to scale digital businesses because of outdated governance processes. Data is an asset, but to provide value, it must be organized, standardized and governed. Enterprises must invest in data governance upfront, as it is challenging, time-consuming and computationally expensive to remedy vast amounts of unorganized and disparate data assets. In addition to providing data security, governance programs must focus on organizing data, identifying non-compliance and preventing data leaks or losses.