To truly harness the power of AI, you need more than the right tools. You must understand the skills you have within your organization, identify and prioritize the skills you need for the future and create opportunities for employees to develop them. Proficiency in data and digital literacy are vital for employees to understand as they interact with AI tools. They will need to understand that generative AI is not a source of truth, but rather uses data to provide potential answers and solutions that employees must then apply to their existing experience, knowledge and critical thinking skills to make the best decision.

While AI acumen and technical skills will continue to be important, the softer skills of human employees will play a crucial role in creating business value and successfully integrating AI into the workplace. Creativity and collaboration will become increasingly valuable skills as people navigate changes. As AI and automation tools perform routine tasks, people will need to lean on their creativity to work with both human and AI colleagues. Simultaneously, the rise of new technologies, processes and systems will also write and rewrite new rules within organizations. So employees that can remain adaptable and flexible with changing dynamics can thrive.

Preparing your workforce for the new AI era requires you to truly invest in your employees and their development. HR leaders must therefore understand employee needs, experiences and goals to create programs that will allow them to grow. This starts with assessing and prioritizing employees’ technical and non-technical skills and providing resources for employees to reskill, practice and refine.