Enterprises need generative AI tailored to their unique needs, with their own unique data

Generative AI can be applied to an array of use cases, such as sorting and classifying written input, transforming domain-specific text into personalized summaries, identifying and extracting essential information from unstructured data, and generating code, marketing content and more.

There are a few key areas that are relevant to most enterprises and are ripe for quick gains in productivity and time to value:

Talent

HR departments are embracing generative AI to manage their workloads more efficiently. By training their models with company-specific HR data, HR professionals can use AI to help with tasks like creating job postings, summarizing groups of incoming resumes and helping professionals better understand new policy documents.

Customer care

Organizations can combine customer data and generative AI to create personalized experiences at scale through chatbots and digital assistants. AI has been successful in handling call center calls, to improve service and enable human agents to focus on more complex tasks.

Application modernization

Engineers can use AI to generate and build upon starter code and playbooks. In fact, in the realm of application modernization and enterprise IT operations, this can be linked to an increase in productivity.