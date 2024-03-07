The diversity dividend: How inclusive businesses gain competitive advantage

One approach is through targeted recruitment strategies that focus on attracting a diverse pool of candidates. This involves reaching out to different communities and ensuring that the recruitment process is free from biases that might deter diverse talent. Mentorship programs can play a crucial role in nurturing and retaining diverse talent, providing them with the support and guidance that is needed to succeed in the tech industry.

There are also numerous organizations that can help. For instance, organizations like the Black Data Professionals Association (BDPA) (link resides outside ibm.com) advocate for bringing underrepresented communities into tech. The work that they do helps businesses achieve their own diversity goals. While changing the lives of individuals by offering them opportunities in technology that they may not realize existed because they don’t typically see people like themselves in these roles.

Another critical aspect is conducting diversity training for all employees. Such training builds a more inclusive workplace culture, where differences are valued and celebrated, rather than just tolerated. It’s about fostering an environment where every employee feels empowered and respected. In this environment, innovation and creativity are applied in culturally diverse directions to generate new business opportunities.



In addition to these internal strategies, companies can look to external programs like IBM® SkillsBuild® (link resides outside ibm.com). Such initiatives offer resources and training opportunities to develop a diverse talent pool, equipping underrepresented groups with the skills necessary to thrive in the tech sector.

However, implementing these strategies is just the beginning. To truly measure their impact, it’s essential to gather customer-centric metrics such as net promoter score, customer satisfaction score and customer lifetime value. These metrics provide insights into how well a company is meeting the needs of its diverse customer base and can guide further strategy refinements. You can only manage what you measure.

The need for diversity in tech goes beyond social equity; it’s a strategic business move.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and diverse, . The tech industry, which is driven by innovation and change, has the potential to lead by example in this regard, creating not just better products but a better, more inclusive future for all.