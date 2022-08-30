Why do organizations need a Data Fabric to achieve better business outcomes?

Data is a critical component for enterprises looking to achieve better outcomes through data-driven decisions and processes. A data-driven approach can lead to improved decision making, minimization of risk, and competitive advantage. However, for many organizations leveraging data in an easily accessible and integrated way can be challenging. Many organizations have access to highly skilled resources and state-of-the-art technologies yet struggle to move the needle rapidly enough with ever-changing business needs. Why is this? What makes it so difficult for organizations to become data-driven?

This paper covers the following topics:

Introduction to a Data Fabric

Data Fabric vs. Data Mesh

Data Fabric Reference Architecture

How can Organizations Exploit Data Fabric?

Methodology for Successful Adoption and Implementation

Technical Considerations

Authors: Sonia Mezzetta, Pat O’Sullivan, Jo Ramos, Elizabeth A Ackerman, Stephen W Jones, Paul Christensen, Ashok K Iyengar, Pradeep K Kutty, Bryan Kyle, Nicholas McCrory, Julio Ortega, Guillaume Subramanyam, Oliver Claude, Mehdi Charafeddine, Shankara N. Sudarsanam



Academy of Technology Executive Sponsor and Co-Sponsor: Jo Ramos and Oliver Claude

Initiative Lead and Co-Lead: Sonia Mezzetta and Pat O’Sullivan