IBM is expanding the ecosystem of voice capabilities available through watsonx Orchestrate so clients can build experiences that align to their business requirements.
IBM recently announced partnerships with Deepgram and ElevenLabs to expand the voice capabilities available through watsonx Orchestrate, helping enterprises create more natural voice experiences, improve self-service resolution, and better support human agents when escalation is needed. These partnerships also give clients greater flexibility in how they build and scale voice experiences with watsonx Orchestrate.
Behind every contact center metric is a human moment: A customer trying to fix a billing issue before work; an employee calling for help and getting stuck in a loop; an agent picking up yet another call that should have been resolved earlier in the journey.
For IBM clients, these moments carry real weight. When automated experiences fall short, customers get frustrated, agents absorb the pressure and service operations become harder and more expensive to scale. That is where containment matters. In customer care, containment means resolving an issue within the AI-led journey, without needing to transfer the customer to a live agent. Across the market, containment remains too low and too many calls still escalate to human agents—driving up costs, increasing wait times, and adding pressure on service teams.
Customers feel that breakdown quickly. When voice systems are slow, unnatural or unable to complete the task, people try to bypass them altogether—often by pressing “0, 0, 0” to reach a person.
The issue is not automation itself. The issue is that too many automated experiences cannot finish the job.
Enterprises want modularity. They want the ability to choose the components that best fit their needs, environments and customer journeys—not a one-size-fits-all approach. IBM is expanding the ecosystem of voice capabilities available through watsonx Orchestrate so clients can build experiences that align to their business requirements.
Voice remains one of the most important channels in customer care. For voice AI to succeed, it needs to do two things well: understand customers accurately and respond in a natural, timely way.
Speaking with Orchestrate’s AI agents for customer care is as natural as speaking with a human agent. This new breed of agents can handle off-script chit chat and converse breezily about almost any topic—while guiding the caller to give the information required to get a task done. No longer are there stilted pauses and long silences. The AI agents can keep the conversation going by letting callers know they are working in the background. And they can speak in dozens of languages.
Deepgram delivers fast, accurate speech-to-text with sub-300ms latency, helping voice agents understand customers in real time and keep conversations fluid and natural. ElevenLabs adds premium text-to-speech capabilities for experiences where voice quality itself is central to the brand—such as branded voice agents, premium narration, multilingual dubbing and custom voice cloning—where emotional realism and trust can have a direct impact on engagement. Together, these capabilities help enterprises create customer journeys that feel both more responsive and more engaging.
Better voice alone does not improve containment. What matters is whether AI can help complete the task.
A customer issue like a billing dispute or appointment change may require several steps—understanding intent, retrieving account information, applying business logic, triggering follow-up actions and deciding whether a human handoff is needed. watsonx Orchestrate helps coordinate those steps so more interactions can be resolved successfully.
That is the difference between automation that simply responds and AI that helps resolve.
Not every call should be contained. Some situations require empathy, judgment or exception handling that only a human agent can provide.
That is why the value of watsonx Orchestrate is not only in improving self-service, but also in helping agents work more efficiently when escalation is the right outcome.
When a call moves to a live agent, watsonx Orchestrate can help carry forward context, reduce repetition, surface relevant guidance and cut manual follow-up work. That helps agents handle calls more efficiently while improving the experience for customers and employees alike.
IBM is strengthening watsonx Orchestrate voice capabilities in a way that matters to customer care leaders: helping enterprises hear better, speak better, resolve more and support agents more effectively.
The goal is not simply better automation. It is better resolution.