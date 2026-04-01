Behind every contact center metric is a human moment: A customer trying to fix a billing issue before work; an employee calling for help and getting stuck in a loop; an agent picking up yet another call that should have been resolved earlier in the journey.

For IBM clients, these moments carry real weight. When automated experiences fall short, customers get frustrated, agents absorb the pressure and service operations become harder and more expensive to scale. That is where containment matters. In customer care, containment means resolving an issue within the AI-led journey, without needing to transfer the customer to a live agent. Across the market, containment remains too low and too many calls still escalate to human agents—driving up costs, increasing wait times, and adding pressure on service teams.

Customers feel that breakdown quickly. When voice systems are slow, unnatural or unable to complete the task, people try to bypass them altogether—often by pressing “0, 0, 0” to reach a person.

The issue is not automation itself. The issue is that too many automated experiences cannot finish the job.