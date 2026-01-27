Find out how AI agents and assistants are transforming customer service—and how to meet customer service aspirations that may have seemed unthinkable in the early days of Generative AI.

With 40% of customers agreeing that AI should raise the bar on customer experiences, businesses are harnessing the power of AI to drive efficiency and deliver on that expectation.

In this guidebook, discover:

Why CEOs say customer service is the #1 priority for generative AI investment

The key to optimizing your AI strategy for customer service

How AI agents can optimize contact center operations, elevate customer self-service and assist agents for a better customer experience overall

Next steps in your AI journey for your customer service transformation