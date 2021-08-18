Home about Secure Operations Center locations Security Operations Center (SOC) locations

Client personal data transferred by the data controller may be processed by IBM as a data processor. From time to time, IBM, acting as the data processor, may change our processing locations and sub-processors. Any such changes will be notified to our clients through the MSS Portal, to which the data controller has been given access.

Global delivery Atlanta, Georgia, USA

IBM Corporation
6303 Barfield Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328-4233

 Bangalore, India

IBM India Private Limited
No.12, Subramanya Arcade
Bannerghatta Main Road,
Bangalore, Karnataka 560029, India

 Wroclaw, Poland

IBM Global Services Delivery Centre
Polska Sp. z.o.o ul. Muchoborska 8,
Wojdyla Business Park, Building 02 Wroclaw 54-424

 Costa Rica

IBM Costa Rica
Parque Zona Franca America.
Calle La RusiaHeredia, H CR

 Hortolandia, Brazil

IBM Brazil
Rd J Fco Aguirre Proenca Km 9 Sp101. Chacara Assay
Hortolandia, SP 13186-900, BR
Regional SOC locations Wroclaw, Poland

IBM Global Services Delivery Centre
Polska Sp. z.o.o ul. Muchoborska 8,
Wojdyla Business Park, Building 02 Wroclaw 54-424

 

 Budapest, Hungary

IBM Hungary
Gabor Denes Utca 2 Infopark D
Budapest, 1117, HU

 Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

IBM Middle East FZ-L.L.C,
Saudi Arabia Branch
22nd Floor, Kingdom Tower
P.O.Box 50705
King Fahad Road. Riyadh 11533
Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

 Sydney, Australia

IBM Australia 601 Pacific Highway
St Leonards, NSW 2065, AU

 Tokyo, Japan

IBM Japan
9-21 Nihonbashi-Hakozakicho Chuo-Ku
Tokyo, 103-8510, JP

 

 Rome, Italy

IBM Italy
Sistemi Informativi Via Luigi Stipa, 150 00148, Rome

 Madrid, Spain

IBM Spain
Viewnext Calle Cabeza Mesada, 5 28031, Vallecas

 Lille, France

IBM Client Innovation Center
99 Rue des Templiers 59000, Lille

 

 Hursley, United Kingdom

IBM Hursley
Hursley Park Rd, Hursley SO212JN, Winchester
