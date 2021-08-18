Sub-processors for MSS and Consulting offerings
Client personal data transferred by the data controller may be processed by IBM as a data processor. From time to time, IBM, acting as the data processor, may change our processing locations and sub-processors. Any such changes will be notified to our clients through the MSS Portal, to which the data controller has been given access.
IBM Corporation
6303 Barfield Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328-4233
IBM India Private Limited
No.12, Subramanya Arcade
Bannerghatta Main Road,
Bangalore, Karnataka 560029, India
IBM Global Services Delivery Centre
Polska Sp. z.o.o ul. Muchoborska 8,
Wojdyla Business Park, Building 02 Wroclaw 54-424
IBM Costa Rica
Parque Zona Franca America.
Calle La RusiaHeredia, H CR
IBM Brazil
Rd J Fco Aguirre Proenca Km 9 Sp101. Chacara Assay
Hortolandia, SP 13186-900, BR
IBM Hungary
Gabor Denes Utca 2 Infopark D
Budapest, 1117, HU
IBM Middle East FZ-L.L.C,
Saudi Arabia Branch
22nd Floor, Kingdom Tower
P.O.Box 50705
King Fahad Road. Riyadh 11533
Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
IBM Australia 601 Pacific Highway
St Leonards, NSW 2065, AU
IBM Japan
9-21 Nihonbashi-Hakozakicho Chuo-Ku
Tokyo, 103-8510, JP
IBM Italy
Sistemi Informativi Via Luigi Stipa, 150 00148, Rome
IBM Spain
Viewnext Calle Cabeza Mesada, 5 28031, Vallecas
IBM Client Innovation Center
99 Rue des Templiers 59000, Lille
IBM Hursley
Hursley Park Rd, Hursley SO212JN, Winchester