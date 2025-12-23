IBM Innovation Studio - Stockholm

Get an expansive view of your challenge with our industry and technology explorations and our immersive experiences.
Our in-house experts can help you prototype ideas, develop a roadmap, and quickly get to an outcome.
Our complimentary workshops begin by exploring the art of the possible and the power of technology to solve your challenges. Our immersive experiences, assessment exercises, expert deep-dive sessions, and demos will get you inspired for the rest of the day.
Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments, benchmarking, and design-thinking workshops.
Our engagements conclude with concrete ways for you to get started and reach outcomes faster. We’ll develop a roadmap together with clear, actionable steps and connect you with experts across IBM who can help.
For CIO, CTO, LOB Executives or SW Developers to help unlock new productivity by building personalized AI assistants and agents.
For CIOs, CTOs, IT Operations, and Developers to streamline integration, delivery, and operations through AI-powered automation—boosting efficiency, resiliency, and time-to-value.
For CDO, CTO, CIO, AI and Data leaders to simplify and secure data access across their enterprise for real-time analytics and AI, and reduce the cost of their data warehouses.
For CIOs, CTOs and leaders of AIOps, Operations and Architecture to showcase the value of an intentionally designed hybrid environment with and for AI.
IBM Innovation Studio
Vasagatan 16 111 20
Stockholm
Sweden
Studio is located opposite Stockholm Central station, hub for metro, commuter- and airport express trains.
Commercial car parking to be found at multipe places, a close lot is Mäster Samuelsgatan 71.