Co-create with IBM experts to quickly solve business challenges with the latest technology

Accelerate ideas, get results

In the IBM Innovation Studio São Paulo, we turn collaboration into action. Through engagement and workshops, we work with partners and clients to accelerate the progress of their businesses.

 
Solutions to all segments and areas Work with Ecosystem to recruit new partners Accelerate partners time-to-market Promote consumption of IBM platforms and products

Experiences

Use cases exploration Identify challenges, discover opportunities, address problems and implement solutions in these use case exploration sessions, led by IBM experts with first-hand experience.
Technology briefing Count on specialists to guide you through the newest IBM technology, and explain how to get the maximum business value from our products.
Co-creation In these collaborative sessions, present your business' biggest pain points to IBM Enterprise Design Thinking team, and hear the latest opportunities to help overcome challenges.
Specialists sessions Meet with IBM specialists who bring different perspectives on how to implement or expand technology in your business. We have a variety of opportunities throughout the year to interact with our clients and business partners in forums and summits.
Benefits to clients and partners In working with our team, clients and business partners can accelerate their time-to-market and minimize uncertainties on validation and costs of product ideas. Plus, our prototypes are scalable and reusable, speeding up future projects.
Demos and assets

Our team develops demos and assets to show the value of IBM technologies applied to clients’ real business problems. Thanks to our fast, high-fidelity prototyping, we offer scalable solutions to accelerate your sales.
We develop solutions to clients' business challenges with prototypes, POCs and MVPs.

See tangible ways technology can be applied to a use cases.

Take a first-hand look the benefits of IBM technologies through immersive experiences.

Explore the best of IBM with our solutions and immersive experiences Asset catalog
Meet our team

Let's innovate together
Our in-house experts have a wide range of skills and talents to help. Ready to boost your opportunities at the Innovation Studio? Get in touch and book your event.
