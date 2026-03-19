Christy Tyberg says never thinking much about promotions may have helped her become one of only 340 IBM Fellows appointed since 1963. “My focus was always to challenge myself, stay busy, and keep learning. I’ve just wanted to make an impact, and if you’re doing that it’ll be recognized, even if not right away.”

Christy is an expert in developing cutting-edge technologies to improve the performance and scale of both semiconductor and quantum hardware. After leading R&D efforts to qualify new materials and technologies for legacy chip production, she joined IBM’s quantum team and has been instrumental in the work to adapt semiconductor fabrication to the new materials and technologies needed by quantum processors.

As an IBM Fellow, Christy will be responsible for transforming quantum processor fabrication technology and manufacturing plans to accelerate progress toward quantum advantage in the near term, and fault-tolerant quantum systems in coming years. She will lead teams for quantum processor fabrication while partnering with theory and device teams to define technology requirements, as well as the expansion of quantum manufacturing capabilities across sites.

“We’re building hardware that’s entirely new in many respects, and while it has many technical differences from semiconductors, the biggest difference in our work is the culture of taking risks and moving fast. There’s always a new challenge and an amazing team of people working together to figure it out. Our approach is to move fast, fail fast, learn fast, and then incorporate our progress as we move forward. If we don’t fail sometimes, we’re not trying hard enough.”

“What we’ve accomplished in quantum and what’s coming is just really, really exciting. I never imagined being on a project with such potential to change the future of computing. We have a lot of competitors, but we are leading and we are developing a technology that will change the world.”