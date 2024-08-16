“I’ve worked on a diverse range of products and technologies at IBM over time, and that’s something I really appreciate—every day you learn something new and expand your technical vision,” says Brian Martin. “When I started in 1991, IBM was basically an engineering-led organization, but since then we’ve evolved our focus on understanding our client’s requirements with close collaboration among design, offering management, and development.”



Brian is a thought leader in the -aaS business and has led IBM’s effort to achieve consistent platform experience and operational services across discover, buy and IAM. He has worked across IBM’s -aaS offerings—including IBM Cloud IaaS and PaaS, as well as Data and AI services through Data Platform—and is extending his work across Software’s SaaS and Systems’ XaaS transformation initiatives. Brian has also been a trusted advisor to numerous clients in their journey to cloud.

“IBM was a little late getting into cloud computing, but since then we’ve found our strength in building the most secure cloud, focused on the financial services industry but suitable for anyone needing secure workloads, such as healthcare. My role is to work with our IBM Cloud teams and across IBM to lead the architecture and development of our cloud services.”

As an IBM Fellow, Brian will be CTO of Cloud Platform Services, leading the architecture and strategic direction of Business Support Systems and Operations Support Systems capabilities for our SaaS and XaaS transformation across hybrid multi-cloud delivery and IBM Cloud Platform services. He will own the architecture and strategic direction for the IBM Cloud core and the IBM Cloud Platform-as-a-service layer, and will enable the transformation of our portfolio into -aaS across Systems, Software and CIO.

Brian’s leadership is essential to improving the onboarding experience and consumption of the IBM Cloud and SaaS—and he credits other leaders with helping him grow into his current role. “I’ve been really fortunate to have a great set of mentors and managers who encouraged me and taught me how to be a technical leader,” Brian says. “You need to communicate with clients, with developers, with executives, understand the challenges and technologies, and work across all these different domains.”

Advice to the next generation of engineers? “The advice I give younger people, if they aspire to technical leadership, is to keep learning every day. And in IBM, let your managers know your goals, because we have a great team of managers who will help you get there.”