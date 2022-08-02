December 21, 2021

IBM received a SEAL Sustainable Product Award in the 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for the IBM z15™. This award honors innovative and impactful products that are "purpose-built" for a sustainable future.

The IBM z15 was developed and manufactured with end-to-end sustainability in mind. Designed to scale capacity up to one trillion web transactions per day¹, while reducing energy consumption, the IBM z15 marks a distinct sustainability advantage over other offerings in the competitive server market. The system scales from one to four 19-inch frames, easily aligning with power and thermal management best practices in modern cloud data centers.

"We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award recognizing IBM's commitment to sustainable product development," said Tina Tarquinio, Director, Product Management for IBM Z. "IBM has a long heritage of environmental leadership from our culture to the products we design. IBM z15 and LinuxONE III are great examples of our commitment to sustainability, from the chip up."

Sustainability has become a differentiating feature of the IBM z15 for clients. IBM Z® has a long history of generation-to-generation energy efficiency improvements, having increased the total system compute capacity per kW by 93x over the last 13 generations.