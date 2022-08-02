December 21, 2021
IBM received a SEAL Sustainable Product Award in the 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for the IBM z15™. This award honors innovative and impactful products that are "purpose-built" for a sustainable future.
The IBM z15 was developed and manufactured with end-to-end sustainability in mind. Designed to scale capacity up to one trillion web transactions per day¹, while reducing energy consumption, the IBM z15 marks a distinct sustainability advantage over other offerings in the competitive server market. The system scales from one to four 19-inch frames, easily aligning with power and thermal management best practices in modern cloud data centers.
"We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award recognizing IBM's commitment to sustainable product development," said Tina Tarquinio, Director, Product Management for IBM Z. "IBM has a long heritage of environmental leadership from our culture to the products we design. IBM z15 and LinuxONE III are great examples of our commitment to sustainability, from the chip up."
Sustainability has become a differentiating feature of the IBM z15 for clients. IBM Z® has a long history of generation-to-generation energy efficiency improvements, having increased the total system compute capacity per kW by 93x over the last 13 generations.
¹Execute up to 1 trillion HTTPS transactions per day on a single z15 server.
Disclaimer: Performance result is extrapolated from IBM internal tests running in a z15 LPAR with 36 or 39 dedicated IFLs and 256 GB memory, a z/VM 7.1 instance in SMT mode with 4 guests running SLES 12 SP4. With 36 IFLs each guest was configured with 18 vCPU. With 39 IFLs 3 guests were configured with 20 vCPU and 1 guest was configured with 18 vCPU. Each guest was configured with 64 GB memory, had a direct-attached OSA-Express6S adapter, and was running a dockerized NGINX 1.15.9 web server. The guest images were located on a FICON-attached DS8886. Each NGINX server was driven remotely by a separate x86 blade server with 24 Intel Xeon E5-2697 v2 @ 2.7GHz cores and 256 GB memory, running the wrk2 4.0.0.0 benchmarking tool (https://github.com/giltene/wrk2) with 48 parallel threads and 1024 open HTTPS connections. The transferred web pages had a size of 644 bytes.