Voluntary materials prohibitions and restrictions by IBM

Substance

Year

Comments

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

1978

Prohibited from use in products (Initiated phased approach for elimination in 1974. Achieved by year-end 1978.) 

Trichloroethylene

Late 1980s

Eliminated from use in development and manufacturing processes

Ozone depleting chemicals

1990

Prohibited as expansion agents used in packaging

Polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs) and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs)

1990

Prohibited from use in packaging

Heavy metals, including lead (Pb), hexavalent chromium and mercury

1990

Prohibited from use in packaging

Class I ozone depleting chemicals

1993

Eliminated from use in development and manufacturing processes, and prohibited from use in products

Asbestos

1993

Prohibited from use in products

Polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs) and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs)

1993

Prohibited from use in products

Lead (Pb)

1993

Prohibited from use in plastic housings and paints

Hexavalent chromium

1993

Prohibited in inks, dyes, pigments and paints used for IBM products

Mercury

1993

Prohibited from use in IBM parts or assemblies. Specific exemptions (e.g., lamps) were added in 1999.

Cadmium

1993

Prohibited from use in inks, dyes, pigments and paints

Cadmium

1994

Prohibited from use in plastics and plating

Class II ozone depleting chemicals

1995

Eliminated from use in development and manufacturing processes, and prohibited from use in products

Ethylene-based glycol ethers

Mid-1990s

Eliminated from use in development and manufacturing processes

Polyvinyl chloride

Mid-1990s

Prohibited from use in packaging

Cadmium

Mid-1990s

Prohibited from use: cadmium sulfide for phosphorescence in CRT monitors, and nickel cadmium batteries in notebook computers

Lead (Pb)

1999

Prohibited from use in plastic resins

Tetrachloroethene

2002

Eliminated 99.5% of the use in development and manufacturing processes. Prohibited from new applications.

Hexavalent chromium

2002

Prohibited from plastic resins

Dichloromethane

2003

Eliminated from use in development and manufacturing processes

Specific perfluorinated compounds (PFOS and PFOA)

2005

Prohibited the development of new materials with these compounds

Polyvinyl chloride

2007

Prohibited from system enclosure parts in new products after 2007

Tetrabromobisphenol A

2007

Prohibited as an additive flame retardant in system enclosure parts for new products after 2007

Specific perfluorinated compounds (PFOS and PFOA)

2007

Prohibited from new IBM manufacturing, development and research processes

Specific perfluorinated compounds (PFOS and PFOA)

2010

Eliminated from use in manufacturing, development and research processes as of January 31, 2010

Indium and indium compounds

2017

In 2017, IBM developed, peer-reviewed, and adopted a new internal Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) for indium and indium compounds after a team of IBM toxicologists, industrial hygienists and occupational physicians concluded that the available scientific evidence suggested that current OELs recommended by government agencies for indium should be lowered as an added precaution.