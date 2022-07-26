The Vice President of Corporate Environmental Affairs and Product Safety, and Chief Sustainability Officer, is the top environmental executive at IBM. This person is authorized to set IBM's strategy for environmental affairs, including matters related to climate change, and to establish the company's environmental requirements, goals, and management system to drive consistent execution across IBM's global operations and achieve results consistent with environmental leadership.

The Directors and Corporate Governance Committee of the IBM Board of Directors oversees policies and practices related to corporate social responsibility, sustainability and other environmental, social and governance matters. The Vice President of Corporate Environmental Affairs and Product Safety, and Chief Sustainability Officer, meets with the board committee annually to discuss IBM's environmental programs, performance, challenges and emerging issues.