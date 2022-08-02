IBM wins a 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Award

December 9, 2021

IBM received the Energy Consumer Sustainability Award at the 23rd S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. This award recognizes sustained and robust commitments to energy efficiency and minimizing environmental footprints.

IBM's nomination highlighted the company's decades-long leadership in addressing its impact on climate change, which ranges from the start of formal corporate-wide energy conservation programs in the 1970s to its recent announcement pledging to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, twenty years earlier than recommended by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

In particular, judges were impressed with IBM's longstanding focus on energy conservation as the first step to avoid GHG emissions. In 2020 alone, IBM executed 1,400 energy conservation projects across more than 230 locations worldwide which avoided 51,000 metric tons of GHG emissions and saved the company USD 15.4 million. Judges commented that IBM's programs are "well-tracked," offer "impressive continuity," and said, "Energy consumers like this one will bring about change by forcing our industry to think bigger."