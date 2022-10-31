Home about Environment GHG emissions inventory GHG emissions inventory
leaf

IBM calculates its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions according to The Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard and follows procedures aligned with the ISO 14064-1 standard. 

With few exceptions, IBM does not estimate Scope 3 GHG emissions associated with its value chain because the necessary gross assumptions associated with such estimates simply do not enable credible, factual results. 

 

IBM position on Scope 3 GHG emissions

IBM GHG Limited Assurance Statement and ISO 14064-1 Certificate
IBM Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory (in metric tons of CO₂-equivalent)¹



Scope 1 emissions

Use of fossil fuels for operations
Use of fossil fuels for transportation
Use of chemicals with a global warming potential

2019

98,000

64,000
26,000
8,000

2020

73,000

59,000
8,000
6,000

2021

78,000

58,000
8,000
12,000

2022

78,000

54,000
17,000
7,000

2023

71,000

49,000
14,000
8,000

Scope 2 emissions (market-based)

Use of electricity in IBM-managed locations
Use of purchased energy commodities

460,000

434,000
26,000

262,000

240,000
22,000

221,000

198,000
23,000

183,000

170,000
13,000

150,000

139,000
11,000

Scope 2 emissions (location-based)

546,000

413,000

356,000

330,000

306,000

Scope 3 emissions²

Purchased goods and services
Use of sold products 
Upstream leased assets 
Business travel
Employee commuting

 

251,000
287,000
40,000
393,000
119,000

 

234,000
291,000
13,000
85,000
42,000

 

176,000
272,000
13,000
37,000
15,000

 

169,000
264,000
18,000
125,000
10,000

 

143,000
297,000
13,000
117,000
15,000

Biogenic emissions3

-

700

¹Figures have been rounded to the nearest thousand.

²Description of Scope 3 emissions:

  • Purchased goods and services

    These are the emissions associated with IBM's use of electricity in data centers located in facilities managed by third parties where IBM does not procure the electricity (also referred to as co-location data centers).
     

  • Use of sold products

    These are the emissions associated with the electricity consumption of our sold products when they are used by our clients. In estimating emissions from the use of our sold products, we only capture products sold during the reporting year and account for 12 months of estimated consumption. We use product specifications such as nameplate power, quantity of products sold every year, we make assumptions around typical client hardware utilization rates, and use industry average Power Usage Effectiveness and global electricity GHG emission factors to estimate these emissions. We do not extrapolate this data to estimate emissions around a hypothetical lifetime of our products because that would require gross assumptions based on lifetime and specific client applications.
     

  • Upstream leased assets

    In some countries, IBM provides leased vehicles for employees that they may use for personal purposes. For these vehicles, we have set standard guidelines that require leasing of vehicles with lower emissions profiles. These guidelines enable reductions in average car emission levels as the car fleets are renewed.
     

  • Business travel

    These emissions are associated to business air travel on commercial carriers and car rentals. Business travel is a necessary and important part of ensuring that IBM understands our clients' needs and delivers the best client experience possible. We have worked with rental car companies to require that they offer more fuel-efficient vehicles to our employees while traveling for business. IBMers can reduce the need for travel by taking advantage of strategic collaboration and meeting tools that allow them to easily engage with clients and their colleagues to have productive meetings, without the need for travel.
     

  • Employee commuting

    Our reported figure for employee commuting emissions only includes estimations made for our U.S. employees since this is the population for which we can make credible assumptions around their commuting behavior and we have access to reliable third-party data to estimate emissions. IBM has been active for decades in promoting programs that reduce employees' work-related commutes and associated GHG emissions. For example, many locations promote biking to work by having bicycle lockers, racks and showers available on-site. At several larger locations, IBM sponsors shuttle services to transport employees to mass transit stations and also between IBM campuses and buildings Also, many IBM locations are within reach of the public transportation system, giving employees the choice to use more energy-efficient mass transit to commute to work. Globally, many of our locations partner with local public transit authorities to develop ride-sharing programs and negotiate subsidized transit passes for IBM employees.

3CO2 emissions associated with IBM's use of biofuels. In line with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, these emissions are reported separately and not accounted for as Scope 1 emissions because they are considered part of the natural CO2 cycle.

 