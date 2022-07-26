Home about Environment Engagement Stakeholder engagement/voluntary initiatives
At IBM, we proactively engage and collaborate with stakeholders from a cross-section of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), government agencies, businesses, industry associations, investors, academia, communities and employees.
Government partnerships and programs
  • United Nations Environment Programme
  • U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency Scaling for 2 Decades Program
  • U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Program (charter member)
Public and private voluntary disclosure initiatives
  • Reporting on IBM's corporate environmental programs and performance annually since 1990
  • Voluntary participation in CDP's climate change and water security questionnaires since their inception
  • Voluntary Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) disclosure since 2007
  • Voluntary reporting under EcoVadis Sustainability Rating Platform since 2014
Environmental Non-governmental organization partnerships and initiatives
  • Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) - Business Environmental Leadership Council (first IT company invited to join)
  • Environmental Law Institute (ELI)
  • The Climate Registry
  • The Nature Conservancy
  • Wildlife Habitat Council
  • World Environment Center
Business and industry partnerships and initiatives
  • Alliance to End Plastic Waste
  • American Chamber of Commerce to the EU
  • Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), Corporate Social Responsibility Policy Advisory Network
  • Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO)
  • Call for Code
  • China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment (Environmental Committee)
  • Clean Energy Buyers Association
  • Climate Leadership Council (founding member)
  • Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact
  • Electronics Product Stewardship Canada (charter member)
  • European Green Digital Coalition
  • Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI)
  • Information Technology Industry Council's Environmental Leadership Council and Energy and Environment Committee
  • International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative (iNEMI) Technology Working Groups
  • Led coalition of manufacturers in support of California's successful product recycling legislation for video display products
  • Led establishment of SWICO Electronic Recycling System in Switzerland in 1994 (First comprehensive national recycling system for electronic products in the world)
  • Led formation of industry electronics recycling systems in Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland before the EU's WEEE legislation
  • Lisbon Council: Eco-innovators Network
  • Responsible Business Alliance (charter member)
  • The Green Grid (founding member)
  • United States Information Technology Office (USITO) – Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency Group
Academia
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology Climate and Sustainability Consortium
  • Pennsylvania State University Center for the Business of Sustainability
Environmental standards initiatives
  • ECMA 328 Standard, "Determination of Chemical Emission Rates from Electronic Equipment"
  • ECMA 341 Standard, "Environmental design considerations for electronic products"
  • ECMA 370 Standard, "The Eco Declaration"
  • European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) Environmental Engineering Standards: EN 303 470 "Energy Efficiency measurement methodology and metrics for servers"
  • European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC): Technical committee 111X "Environmental aspects for electrical and electronic products and systems"
  • Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 1680.4 Working Group developing Environmental Standard for Servers
  • International Electrotechnical Commission: Technical committee 111 "Environmental aspects for electrical and electronic products and systems"
  • International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC 62321) RoHS Test Standards
  • Member of ISO Technical Committee 207 (TC 207) for Environmental Management System Standards
  • Member of ISO Technical Committee 301 (TC 301) for Energy Management Systems
  • The Green Grid:
    • Vice-Chair of The Green Grid and Member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC)
    • Chair of the Data Center Energy Efficiency Standards (DCEE-S) Standing Working Group
    • Member of the Server and Storage Energy Standing Working Group