At IBM, we proactively engage and collaborate with stakeholders from a cross-section of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), government agencies, businesses, industry associations, investors, academia, communities and employees.
Government partnerships and programs
United Nations Environment Programme
U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency Scaling for 2 Decades Program
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Program (charter member)
Public and private voluntary disclosure initiatives
Reporting on IBM's corporate environmental programs and performance annually since 1990
Voluntary participation in CDP's climate change and water security questionnaires since their inception
Voluntary Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) disclosure since 2007
Voluntary reporting under EcoVadis Sustainability Rating Platform since 2014
Environmental Non-governmental organization partnerships and initiatives
Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) - Business Environmental Leadership Council (first IT company invited to join)
Environmental Law Institute (ELI)
The Climate Registry
The Nature Conservancy
Wildlife Habitat Council
World Environment Center
Business and industry partnerships and initiatives
Alliance to End Plastic Waste
American Chamber of Commerce to the EU
Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), Corporate Social Responsibility Policy Advisory Network
Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO)
Call for Code
China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment (Environmental Committee)