IBM formalized its environmental programs and commitment to leadership with the issuance of its Corporate Policy on IBM's Environmental Responsibilities in 1971, a quarter-century before the first International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 environmental management systems standard was published in September 1996. In 1997, IBM became the first major multinational company to earn a single global registration of its environmental management system (EMS) to the ISO 14001 standard. The company achieved this credential within one year of the finalization of the first edition of the standard. IBM has expanded the scope of the initial certification and maintained this global registration through its business transformation.

The global applicability and scope of IBM’s EMS is unique among the IT industry and across industries. It covers hardware product design, manufacturing, data centers, real estate operations, procurement, logistics, and asset recovery services.

A complete list of IBM entities registered to the ISO 14001 standard can be found on our ISO 14001 certificate. Approximately 10 sites or registered entities are audited annually by an independent ISO 14001 registrar. The ISO 14001 surveillance audits are used to verify implementation of IBM's global EMS.