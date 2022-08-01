November 16, 2021

IBM received a Best Environmental Excellence Award at the platinum level in The Global CSR Awards 2021 for its ambitious energy and climate commitments, and longstanding achievements related to energy conservation and climate protection. Now in its 13th year, The Global CSR Awards program recognizes and honors companies for outstanding, innovative and world-class products, services, projects and programs.

IBM's nomination highlighted the company's comprehensive strategy surrounding its commitment to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2030. This commitment is supported by interim goals on energy efficiency, use of renewables, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction. The company will prioritize actual reductions in emissions through energy efficiency efforts and increased clean energy use across the more than 175 countries where it operates.

IBM has been committed to environmental leadership – including energy and climate change – for decades. IBM issued the company's first corporate environmental policy back in 1971, began disclosing its CO2 emissions in 1995 and publicly stated its position on climate change in 2007, stating then that "climate change is a serious concern that warrants meaningful action on a global basis to stabilize the atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases." Since 1990, IBM has saved 9.8 million megawatt-hours of energy and USD 661 million, avoiding 4.6 million metric tons of CO2 through energy conservation.

Of the ten companies awarded a Best Environmental Excellence Award in the "Large Company with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion" category, IBM was the only company recognized at the highest, platinum level.