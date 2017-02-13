Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) environment on IBM Power Systems

Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) is an enterprise virtualization product produced by Red Hat, based on the kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) hypervisor. Red Hat currently supports x86_64 architecture for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) KVM. RHV repository includes the necessary KVM packages for IBM® POWER8® processor-based servers.

This article describes how to install and configure RHV components based on RHEL 7.3 LE, on an IBM POWER8 host.

Installing and configuring RHV components on an IBM Power server

Perform the following steps to install and configure RHV components on an IBM Power® server:

Install RHEL7.3 LE as the host operating system (OS) and then install the virtualization components. After Installing the RHEL host, subscribe to the following channels using Red Hat login IDs to install the required virtualization packages for enabling KVM on the IBM Power server: Component Subscription pool Repository name Repository Label RHV (Red Hat virtualization)1 Red Hat Virtualization for IBM Power RHV Management Agent for IBM Power, little endian rhel-7-server-rhv-4-mgmt-agent-for-power-le-rpms RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux)2 Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, little endian Red Hat Enterprise Linux for IBM Power, little endian rhel-7-for-power-le-rpms Note:

1: RHV repository provides the QEMU and KVM packages required for using Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 servers on IBM Power (little endian) hardware as virtualization hosts. 2: RHEL repository provides additional packages like libvirt-daemon and others which are required for using Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 servers on IBM Power (little endian) hardware as virtualization host. Install libvirt and other packages (mentioned below), which are available on the RHEL repository configured in step 2. augeas

gperftools-libs

ipxe-roms-qemu

libcacard

libfdt

libibverbs-devel

librdmacm

librdmacm-utils

libusb

libusbx-devel

libvirt-daemon

libvirt-daemon-config-network

libvirt-daemon-config-nwfilter

libvirt-daemon-driver-interface

libvirt-daemon-driver-lxc

libvirt-daemon-driver-network

libvirt-daemon-driver-nodedev

libvirt-daemon-driver-nodedev

libvirt-daemon-driver-nwfilter

libvirt-daemon-driver-qemu

libvirt-daemon-driver-secret

libvirt-daemon-driver-storage

pulseaudio-libs

seavgabios-bin

SLOF

usbredir Install the following QEMU-related packages from the RHV repository. qemu-img-rhev

qemu-kvm-rhev

qemu-kvm-common-rhev

qemu-kvm-tools-rhev Note: If the qemu-img-rhel rpm is already installed on your host, then installation of the qemu-img-rhev rpm will fail with a conflict. So, remove the qemu-img-rhel package first and then install the qemu-img-rhev package Start the libvirtd service using the following command: # systemctl start libvirtd.service To verify the status of the service, use the following command: # systemctl status libvirtd.service Note the virsh capabilities by running the virsh capabilities command. The IBM Power system is now ready to be able to host virtual machines. Refer to the following example to create a guest, named test, using the virt-install command using two virtual processors and 4 GB of RAM, connecting to default network, and using an ISO file as the installation source: virt-install --machine=pseries-rhel7.3.0 --name=test --virt-type=kvm --boot cdrom,hd --network=default,model=virtio --disk path=/var/lib/libvirt/images/test.qcow2,size=10,format=qcow2,bus=virtio,cache=none --memory=4096 --vcpu=2 --cdrom=/var/lib/libvirt/images/RHEL-7.3-20161019.0-Server-ppc64le-dvd1.iso

*You must run the virt-install command as super user (ex. root) Managing the IBM Power RHV host can be done using Red Hat Virtualization Manager. The Red Hat Virtualization Manager itself must be installed in the x86_64 architecture. You can refer to the following YouTube videos demonstrating various management capabilities of Red Hat Virtualization Manager on IBM Power servers running RHV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H465vxgA7II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5n4MoOC_20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOanROup0LY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFQFd_WLm7Y Install the RHEV-M management agent inside the guest for: Interfacing with the Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization Manager (RHEV-M), supplying heartbeat information as well as runtime data from within the guest itself.

Accepting control commands to be run within the OS (such as shutdown and restart). To install the rhevm-guest-agent-common package on RHEL 7 little endian and big endian guests, you need to subscribe to the following channels: Architecture Subscription pool Repository name Repository label Big endian (BE) Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, big endian RHV Tools for IBM Power rhel-7-server-rhev-tools-for-power-rpms Little endian (LE) Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, little endian RHV Tools for IBM Power, little endian rhel-7-server-rhv-4-tools-for-power-le-rpms

