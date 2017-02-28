Getting started with Neo4j on IBM Power Systems running Linux

IBM® POWER8® processor-based servers were designed for various big data and analytics workloads by providing four times more threads per core, memory bandwidth, and cache than other platform options. These benefits translate into superior performance gains for graph database solutions such as Neo4j, making it an ideal solution for managing your big data workloads on IBM Power Systems™ running Linux®. This article describes how to get started.

Neo4j has development releases available for Ubuntu 16.04 for IBM Power Systems.

After you have Linux installed and configured on your IBM Power® server or virtual machine (VM), you can proceed with installing and configuring Neo4j by performing the following steps.

Step 1. Download the Neo4j binaries for IBM Power Systems

Go to the Download Neo4j page. Download the free enterprise trial in the For Business section. Enter your information, click Start my Free Trial, and then follow the instructions in Step 2. Install and start Neo4j below. Contact Neo4j for the Coherent Accelerator Processor Interface (CAPI) Flash extension binary file.

Step 2. Install and start Neo4j

Click the Neo4j Operations Manual link on the Neo4j Documentation page. Follow the instructions in the installation and configuration sections to complete the installation for your Linux distribution. If you are using a CAPI Flash GT or CAPI Flash adapter, make sure to perform the Neo4j configuration steps.

Step 3. Start using Neo4j

Go to the Getting Started section of the Neo4j website for help with Neo4j. Refer to the other tutorials and education in the GraphAcademy section. Once Neo4j is installed and configured, refer to the Get Started section of the Developers Manual to start using the Cypher graph query language with sample data.

Information about CAPI adapters

IBM sells the following CAPI Flash adapters:

IBM sells the following CAPI NVMe adapter:

Downloadable resources